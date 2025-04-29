Donald Trump shatters records with 142 executive orders in just 100 days

In an unprecedented show of executive authority, US President Donald Trump has signed 142 executive orders in the first 100 days of his second term—nearly matching former President Joe Biden’s total of 162 orders issued over four years. This pace has not been seen since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s era. Trump signed 26 orders on his first day alone, surpassing the previous 100-day record of 99 orders held by Roosevelt.

Executive Orders without Congressional approval Trump has used his executive powers to bypass Congress, reshaping federal policy across immigration, trade, energy, and the environment. His orders have imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in new import taxes and initiated mass federal layoffs—decisions typically subjected to legislative debate.

Immigration, energy, and trade at the core A large share of Trump’s 142 orders focused on hardline immigration enforcement, expansion of domestic energy production, and sweeping tariffs on foreign goods. Some of these moves have triggered lawsuits from civil rights organisations, unions, environmental groups, and state attorneys general.

DOGE: Elon Musk’s government efficiency drive On Day 1, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) via executive order, appointing Elon Musk to lead the new agency. DOGE claims it has slashed $160 billion from the federal budget, with major cuts from the Department of Health and Human Services ($47.4 billion), USAID ($45.2 billion), and the State Department ($2.6 billion). Critics argue that DOGE’s figures are unverified and its process opaque.

Mass layoffs: Over 120,000 federal workers fired Thousands of federal employees have been laid off in Trump’s second term, with the USAID seeing the most severe impact—nearly 10,000 jobs eliminated, effectively gutting the agency. These firings were enabled by executive orders aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy.

Pardons raise eyebrows Among the 1,500+ pardons Trump issued were several controversial figures, including supporters convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Executive Order use surpasses entire second terms of predecessors Trump’s 100-day total of 142 orders surpasses the entire second-term executive order count of both Barack Obama (129) and George W. Bush (118). His pace also exceeds the full-term executive order outputs of early US presidents, including George Washington (8) and Thomas Jefferson (4).