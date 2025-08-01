Subscribe

VIDEO: Donald Trump shoots back over ‘tariffs in his first term’ question — ‘Was fighting lunatics.…’

During a press conference on Thursday, US President Donald Trump was why did he not invoke a 1977 law in his first term as president.

Updated1 Aug 2025, 06:57 AM IST
President Donald Trump signs an executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
US President Donald Trump called a reporter a "lunatic" when the latter questioned him about invoking a 1977 law to enact his sweeping tariffs. His reesponse has left the social media in splits.

"Why didn't you invoke this law in your first term?" the reporter asked, adding, “You could have taken in billions and billions in your first term but you wanted on until you second term [to impose tariffs]”

Trump shot back, "In my first term, I was fighting lunatics like you, who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a president that was duly elected."

Trump took a final parting shot, calling out reporters for not covering "well" the "hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs" the administration took in from China during his first term.

Amused with Trump's reponse, many on social media believed it was “savage”.

Some of the comments read: “MIC DROP 🔥”; “BOOM!”; “Savage 🤣🔥”; “HOLY SMOKES 🤣”

Trump tariffs and 1977 law

Trump has claimed broad authority to set tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law historically used for sanctioning enemies or freezing their assets. Trump is the first president to use it to impose tariffs.

On Wednesday, he signed an executive order to impose his threatened 50 per cent tariffs on Brazil, setting a legal rationale that Brazil's policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an economic emergency under a 1977 law.

 Trump has slapped dozens of US trading partners with steep tariffs ahead of August 1 trade deal deadline, including a 35% duty on many goods from Canada, 50% for Brazil, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan and 39% for Switzerland.

He  released an executive order listing higher import duty rates of 10% to 41% starting in seven days for 69 trading partners as the 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT) deadline approached. Some of them had reached tariff-reducing deals and some had no opportunity to negotiate with his administration.

 
