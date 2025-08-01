VIDEO: Donald Trump shoots back over ‘tariffs in his first term’ question — ‘Was fighting lunatics.…’

US President Donald Trump called a reporter a "lunatic" when the latter questioned him about invoking a 1977 law to enact his sweeping tariffs. His reesponse has left the social media in splits.

"Why didn't you invoke this law in your first term?" the reporter asked, adding, “You could have taken in billions and billions in your first term but you wanted on until you second term [to impose tariffs]”

Trump shot back, "In my first term, I was fighting lunatics like you, who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a president that was duly elected."

Trump took a final parting shot, calling out reporters for not covering "well" the "hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs" the administration took in from China during his first term.

Amused with Trump's reponse, many on social media believed it was “savage”.

Some of the comments read: “MIC DROP 🔥”; “BOOM!”; “Savage 🤣🔥”; “HOLY SMOKES 🤣”

Trump tariffs and 1977 law Trump has claimed broad authority to set tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law historically used for sanctioning enemies or freezing their assets. Trump is the first president to use it to impose tariffs.

On Wednesday, he signed an executive order to impose his threatened 50 per cent tariffs on Brazil, setting a legal rationale that Brazil's policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an economic emergency under a 1977 law.

Trump has slapped dozens of US trading partners with steep tariffs ahead of August 1 trade deal deadline, including a 35% duty on many goods from Canada, 50% for Brazil, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan and 39% for Switzerland.

