Trump shows off golf skills, after fresh swipes at Biden’s game: ‘Winning is always nice!’

US President Donald Trump put his golfing prowess on display as he appeared alongside LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Fox News anchor Bret Baier. In a video posted by the President, Trump lined up a chip shot, took a few practice swings, and rolled the ball straight into the hole.

Trump captioned his post, “Winning is always nice!”

The clip was posted shortly after Trump again mocked former President Joe Biden’s golf abilities during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel.

Trump revisits long-running Biden golf feud During the video call from the White House, a petty officer asked Trump what his “true golf handicap” was—and whether he and Biden would ever face off in a match.

Trump replied confidently: “I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up.”

He repeated his criticism of Biden’s swing: “Biden can’t hit a ball 30 yards… He said he was a six handicapper. That was the only thing that made me angry.”

Trump reminded the service members of Biden’s backtracking during the 2024 debate: “He said he was a six… Then he said, ‘Well, I’m an eight.’ I said, ‘That was quick.’”

Boasting about his golf record Trump went on to list his own achievements on the course, touting the experience he often mentions publicly.

“I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much,” Trump said. He added that he won one as recently as last year, defeating a far younger opponent: “I beat a 27-year-old kid… The fairway doesn’t know how old you are.”

Claims ‘very low handicap’ While Trump did not provide an exact number, he insisted his handicap remains elite-level:

“I’ve got to be right around scratch or better. I beat a plus-three… So, I’m a good golfer.”