In a Truth Social post later on Tuesday, Donald Trump labeled Budde a "so-called Bishop" and accused her of being a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who "owed the American public an apology." Trump criticized Budde's remarks as divisive and out of place at a sacred service, calling her tone "nasty" and the sermon "not too exciting."

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"