Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump slams Bishop's ‘nasty’ sermon on immigrants and LGBTQ+ rights, calls for public apology

Donald Trump slams Bishop's ‘nasty’ sermon on immigrants and LGBTQ+ rights, calls for public apology

Livemint

  • President Donald Trump demanded an apology from Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde after she delivered a sermon urging mercy for immigrants and LGBTQ+ children at his inauguration prayer service.

US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025.

US President Donald Trump is calling for an apology from Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde after she delivered a sermon urging mercy for immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community during his inauguration prayer service.

In a Truth Social post later on Tuesday, Donald Trump labeled Budde a "so-called Bishop" and accused her of being a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater" who "owed the American public an apology." Trump criticized Budde's remarks as divisive and out of place at a sacred service, calling her tone "nasty" and the sermon "not too exciting."

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"

Explore
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue