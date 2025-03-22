Donald Trump slams ‘grandstanding’ Judge Boasberg—Says he’s ‘usurping’ Presidential power

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions, warning that such rulings could lead to the “destruction” of the United States. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump called for immediate action from the Supreme Court to curb judicial interference.

Trump blasts "Radical Left Judges" Trump accused certain judges of undermining presidential authority through what he described as "dangerous and incorrect decisions."

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings,” Trump wrote.

He claimed that attorneys deliberately seek out judges who will rule against him and argued that government agencies must work to overturn these decisions.

Calls for Supreme Court intervention Trump urged Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to take immediate action against nationwide injunctions, which he claimed threaten national security and the rule of law.

“If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!” he warned.

He further asserted that presidents must have the power to act swiftly on issues such as deporting criminals.

“A President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE,” he stated.

Criticism of Judge Boasberg Trump specifically targeted US District Judge James Boasberg, calling him a "grandstander" seeking attention through controversial rulings.

“Judge James Boasberg is doing everything in his power to usurp the Power of the Presidency. He is a local, unknown Judge, a Grandstander, looking for publicity, and it cannot be for any other reason, because his ‘Rulings’ are so ridiculous, and inept,” Trump wrote.

He reiterated his belief that no judge should have the power to override the president’s authority.

“No District Court Judge, or any Judge, can assume the duties of the President of the United States. Only Crime and Chaos would result,” he declared.

scalating legal battles Trump’s comments come amid ongoing legal battles and increasing scrutiny over executive authority.

Judge blocks Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations A federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport criminal noncitizens, including members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg issues temporary restraining order On March 15, US District Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking the administration from deporting individuals under the act. The decision came in response to legal challenges arguing that the administration was exceeding its authority.

Judge orders migrants to be returned In a heated courtroom exchange on Monday, Boasberg attempted to order the return of deported migrants, demanding that the flights carrying them be brought back to the US. This move frustrated the Trump Justice Department, which had already acted in defiance of the restraining order.

Legal showdown intensifies The standoff between Trump’s administration and the judiciary underscores the ongoing battle over immigration enforcement, particularly regarding the president’s authority to deport criminal noncitizens.