Trump slams Ukraine for ‘zero gratitude’ as peace talks kick off in Geneva

As top US, European and Ukrainian officials gathered in Geneva on Sunday (November 23) for negotiations on Donald Trump’s proposal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, the US President Trump launched a blistering attack accusing Ukraine’s leadership of failing to appreciate US support.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.”

Trump also attacked blaming the Biden administration for the conflict.

Trump wrote that the Russia–Ukraine war “would have NEVER HAPPENED” with “strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian leadership,” claiming he had “inherited a war that should have never happened.” He again asserted the 2020 US election was “rigged,” adding that Putin “never would have attacked” under his leadership.

Ukraine, Europe push back on US proposal The Geneva meetings opened with allies discussing how to reshape the 28-point US blueprint, which Kyiv and European governments fear tilts too heavily toward Moscow.

Zelensky noted that early feedback suggested the US plan might incorporate “a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision,” though he did not specify which ones.

“Further work is ongoing to ensure that all elements are truly effective in achieving the main goal — putting an end to the bloodshed and the war,” he said.

Allies reject territorial concessions to Russia The US plan has been met with deep concern across Europe. Ukraine and its partners have ruled out any territorial concessions, warning that such terms would reward Russian aggression.

French deputy defense minister Alice Rufo said restrictions on Ukraine’s military—outlined in the US draft—represent “a limitation on its sovereignty.”

“Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” she said. “Russia wants war and has waged war many times over the past years.”

Zelensky has repeatedly insisted Ukraine will “always defend” its land and people.

Rubio’s conflicting comments stir confusion US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, leading the American delegation with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and special envoy Steve Witkoff, caused turmoil over the weekend when senators claimed he had described the peace plan as a Russian “wish list.”

Independent Sen. Angus King said Rubio told them the proposal “was not the administration’s plan” but rather a document reflecting “Russian demands.”