Trump slams US judge ruling, says case-by-case trial of 530,000 illegal migrants may take 100 years

US President Donald Trump hit out at a US judge who blocked his bid to revoke the legal status for over 530,000 migrants by ending the Biden-era migrant program.

He said the US court ruled 530,000 "illegal migrants" must be "tried individually". This would take approximately 100 years, he added.

In a social media post on Truth, Trump said, "A Judge ruled against us on 530,000 illegal migrants (that Joe Biden flew over the Border in his program to transport illegals into the country by airplane), saying that they can’t be looked at as a group, but that each case has to be tried individually."

"Based on the Court System, that would take approximately 100 years," Trump said, adding that the US court are "out of control."

"They seem to hate “TRUMP” so much, that anything goes!...I won on a Policy of Common Sense, and what Common Sense do we have when we have to have 530,000 trials?" Trump wrote.

His post further stated that this "radicalized judge is saying that Sleepy Joe Biden can fly more than half a million Illegals into America, IN ONE DAY, but we have to hold many years of long and tedious trials to fly each and every one of them back home."

"Where is the JUSTICE here???" he asked.

What's the Biden-era migrant program that Trump wants to end Earlier in March this year, US President Donald Trump's administration decided to revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States.

The move, effective April 24, sought to cut short a two-year "parole" granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden that allowed them to enter the country by air if they had US sponsors.

The migrants came to the US under Joe Biden's controversial CHNV mass humanitarian parole program.

Former US President Joe Biden had launched a parole entry program for Venezuelans in 2022 and expanded it to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans in 2023 as his administration grappled with high levels of illegal immigration from those nationalities.

The new legal pathways came as Biden tried to clamp down on illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border by creating legitimate pathways to entry.

What did the US court rule? A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking the legal status and work permits of the more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who flew into the United States during former President Joe Biden's time in office.

Otherwise, she wrote in her ruling, the migrants would “be forced to choose between two injurious options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings.”

In her order, Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, wrote that each migrant needs to have an individualised, case-by-case review, Fox News reported. Advertisement

In her order, Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, wrote that each migrant needs to have an individualised, case-by-case review, Fox News reported.

"The Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, 90 Fed. Reg. 13611 (Mar. 25, 2025), is hereby STAYED pending further court order insofar as it revokes, without case-by-case review, the previously granted parole and work authorization issued to noncitizens paroled into the UnitedStates pursuant to parole programs for noncitizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (the "CHNV parole programs") prior to the noncitizen's originally stated parole end date," she wrote.

According to the Hill, US District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that migrants from the four countries can remain in the US, where they could obtain authorisation to legally work or apply for adjustment of status, temporarily barring the Department of Homeland Security from doing away with their status as part of the federal government's effort to "shut down the program 10 days from now".

The ruling prevented the wholesale shutdown of the Biden-era program, which was set to expire on April 24.