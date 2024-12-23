President-elect Donald Trump electrified the crowd at AmericaFest in Phoenix on Sunday with a fiery critique of "woke culture," drawing widespread reactions and a high-profile endorsement from tech billionaire Elon Musk. Musk, who shared a viral clip of Trump’s remarks on social media, captioned it with an emphatic “YES!”

“Woke has to stop. It’s destroying our country. Woke is bullshit,” Trump declared to thunderous applause. His comments, specifically targeting the renaming of U.S. military bases and other cultural flashpoints, were the centerpiece of a speech packed with controversial promises and policy declarations. Among them, Trump pledged to restore the name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, which was recently renamed Fort Liberty.

Trump vowed to tackle polarizing issues, signaling a firm stance against what he described as "transgender insanity" and critical race theory in schools.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military, and out of our elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools,” he said, promising sweeping changes aimed at reversing cultural shifts in education and the military.

The president-elect also committed to barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports, saying, “It will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

Nationwide Divide on LGBTQ+ Policies The speech comes amid increasing divides over LGBTQ+ rights across the United States. GOP-led states have implemented laws restricting access to medical treatments for transgender youth and removing LGBTQ+ materials from school libraries, while Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect such rights. Trump’s promises underscore his commitment to culture war issues as key pillars of his agenda.

"Liberation Day" and Domestic Policy Goals Trump also laid out a vision for his first day in office, which he referred to as "Liberation Day." He promised to crack down on illegal immigration, boost domestic energy production, and eliminate "woke ideology" from public institutions.

In a nod to history, Trump criticized the decision to rename Mount McKinley to Denali during the Obama administration. He vowed to revert to the mountain’s original name, saying, “McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president. He deserves that honor.”

Trump surprised many by suggesting that his administration might seek to regain control of the Panama Canal, calling it a “vital national asset” and accusing Panama of mismanagement. “We want it back, and they should be guided accordingly,” he warned.

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino pushed back against the comments, defending the canal’s sovereignty and emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation with the U.S.

On foreign policy, Trump hinted at an early meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “Bringing the war to an end is one of the things I want to do quickly,” he said, indicating Putin’s openness to dialogue.

Amid speculation about Elon Musk’s growing influence, Trump dismissed the idea that the billionaire operates as a “shadow president” but praised Musk’s contributions to technology and space exploration. “No, he’s not going to be president. He wasn’t born in this country,” Trump quipped. “I like having smart people around.”

Trump defended his controversial appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, hinting at potential investigations into vaccines despite the lack of scientific support for the claims he alluded to. “We’re going to find out a lot,” Trump said, vowing to prioritize transparency and public health.

On TikTok, Trump appeared to soften his stance, suggesting the app’s role in engaging younger voters might justify allowing it to operate in the U.S. for the time being. “Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while,” he remarked.