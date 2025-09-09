Donald Trump slams 'woke, destructive' Tom Hanks after West Point drops award ceremony honouring the actor

It all began with a cancelled award—and ended with a presidential post filled with fire.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Donald Trump fires at Tom Hanks President Trump slams Tom Hanks after West Point cancels ceremony for veteran-supporting actor. The reason? West Point’s alumni association had called off a planned ceremony to honour the Oscar-winning actor with the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award.

The award is traditionally given to a citizen who didn't attend the U.S. Military Academy but has lived up to its core values: duty, honour, and country.

At 69, Hanks seemed a fitting choice. With roles in films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and as a producer of ‘Band of Brothers’, he’s been a long-time advocate for veterans and their families.

But over the weekend, news broke that the ceremony—originally set for later this month—was cancelled. A representative from the academy said it was part of an effort to “focus on its core mission” of preparing cadets to lead and fight as officers in the U.S. Army.

That didn’t sit well with Trump.

He posted, “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! (sic)”

He went on to criticise award shows in general, calling for a review of their “Standards and Practices” and suggesting their “dead ratings” would soon surge—though not in a flattering way.

Tom Hanks hasn’t responded publicly to the controversy. The alumni association had earlier praised him as someone who has done “more for the positive portrayal of the American service member” than most.