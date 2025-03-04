Donald Trump slams Zelensky for saying peace is ‘very, very far away’, says ‘America won’t put up with this much longer’

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (March 3) after Zelenskyy suggested that an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine "is still very, very far away".

Speaking to reporters about a new European peace initiative, Zelensky was cautious about making premature statements.

“We are talking about the first steps today, and therefore, until they are on paper, I would not like to talk about them in great detail,” Zelensky said.

He emphasised the challenges ahead, stating, “An agreement to end the war is still very, very far away, and no one has started all these steps yet. The

Trump condemns Zelensky’s remarks Trump responded forcefully, accusing Zelensky of prolonging the conflict and relying too much on American support.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing… Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Zelensky reaffirms commitment to peace In response to concerns about US and European backing, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a lasting peace.

“We continue our work with partners. We have already had talks and other steps to come soon. It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war the soonest possible,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We need real peace and Ukrainians want it most because the war ruins our cities and towns. We lose our people. We need to stop the war and to guarantee security.”

Zelensky also expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ongoing partnership with the United States. “I think our relationship (with the US) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” he said before leaving London on Sunday. “I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to maintain aid and support.

Uncertain future for US support Zelenskyy’s comments come at a time when US support for Ukraine is under increasing scrutiny. Trump has been vocal about reconsidering America’s role in the conflict, while European nations have been stepping up their contributions. The ongoing debate over military aid and diplomatic efforts suggests that the future of US-Ukraine relations remains uncertain.

Zelensky remains upbeat despite Oval Office clash Zelensky maintained a positive public demeanor despite a recent heated exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. During the Oval Office meeting, Trump and Vance accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and urged him to show more gratitude for America's assistance. This confrontation comes at a challenging time for Ukraine, whose understrength army is struggling to fend off larger Russian forces.

White House push for concessions The White House is urging Zelensky to be more open to potential concessions to bring an end to the fighting. However, Zelensky resisted this idea during last Friday's meeting, instead pressing for security guarantees from Washington.