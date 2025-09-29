Trump slams New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s communist agenda, says he won’t get federal funding

President Donald Trump on Monday (September 29) took aim at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, warning that the self-described “New York City Communist” would face obstacles under a Republican-led federal government.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned Mamdani’s political philosophy and painted his promises as unworkable.

“Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party,” Trump wrote.

He argued that Mamdani would struggle to secure federal support for his initiatives.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?” Trump added.

Trump warns of communism’s record The President also used the post to attack the broader ideology Mamdani represents.

“This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!” Trump wrote.