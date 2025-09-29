Subscribe

Trump slams New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s communist agenda, says he won’t get federal funding

Donald Trump slams New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a ‘self-proclaimed Communist’ and warning he won’t receive federal support to fulfill his promises.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published29 Sep 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump tells supporters New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s Communist ideology has always failed, predicting it will fail again and questioning the rationale of voting for him. (In pic: Mamdani holds a campaign event with the healthcare worker's union on September 24, 2025 outside of St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York City.) Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP
Trump tells supporters New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s Communist ideology has always failed, predicting it will fail again and questioning the rationale of voting for him. (In pic: Mamdani holds a campaign event with the healthcare worker's union on September 24, 2025 outside of St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York City.) Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump on Monday (September 29) took aim at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, warning that the self-described “New York City Communist” would face obstacles under a Republican-led federal government.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned Mamdani’s political philosophy and painted his promises as unworkable.

“Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party,” Trump wrote.

He argued that Mamdani would struggle to secure federal support for his initiatives.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?” Trump added.

Advertisement

Trump warns of communism’s record

The President also used the post to attack the broader ideology Mamdani represents.

“This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!” Trump wrote.

Pressure on Adams

President Donald Trump has repeatedly encouraged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to withdraw from the mayoral race, in an effort to boost former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who polls indicate is Zohran Mamdani’s closest competitor. Adams announced over the weekend in a social media video that he would end his reelection bid.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump slams New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s communist agenda, says he won’t get federal funding
Read Next Story