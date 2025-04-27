Donald Trump ‘sleeping’, Joe Biden ‘smiling and taking pictures’ at Pope Francis’ funeral; netizens take notice

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21, Monday after suffering a stroke. He was in the hospital for five weeks earlier this year because of double pneumonia. Various foreign dignitaries took part in the funeral. US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Former president Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden were among the attendees at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday morning.

Biden carefully descended the stairs to the seating area, holding onto both his wife and a priest for support. Notably, he met Francis three times as vice-president and last met with Pope Francis during a Italy trip in June 2024 for the G7 summit.

When it comes to seating arrangement, Trump sat in the front row besides First Lady Melania Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky during the ceremony, whereas Bidens sat further back in the foreign dignitaries section.

The images of them have gone viral as many on social media pointed out Trump is allegedly sleeping, whereas Biden was apparently all-smiling.

Netizens react on Trump One of the users remarked, “There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral. He even demanded to be moved to the first row — because he knew the cameras would be on him.” Another said, “Trump sleeping at the Pope's funeral. An embarrassment, as always.” “Trump at the Pope’s funeral. No traditional black suit, hunched over and sleeping! Just blasphemous!” commented a person on X.

Internet users on Biden “Are the Biden’s glad the pope died? Why are they smiling?” commented a user. Another remarked, “Meanwhile, Joe Biden requires extra help going down a handful of steps & is seen smiling & taking selfies at the same funeral. While you have to CREATE a reason to find fault with Trump.”