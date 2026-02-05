Donald Trump speaks with Savannah Guthrie, says ‘deploying all resources to get her mother home safely’ | 10 points

U.S. President Donald Trump stated in a Truth Social post that he had spoken with NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie to assure her that all federal law enforcement would be at the “complete disposal” of the family and local investigators to get her mother home safely.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie to let her know that all federal. “I spoke with Savanna IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” Trump added. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," Trump wrote, adding, “GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

2. On Wednesday, popular morning news anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a video message urging anyone holding her missing elderly mother, presumed abducted from her Arizona home earlier this week, to establish contact.

3. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us," the co-host of NBC's "Today" show said in the video message posted to Instagram.

4. On Wednesday, Guthrie issued a public message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper, stating that her family is willing to communicate but requires proof that she is alive. The emotional appeal came three days after Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home at the edge of Tucson by family members in what investigators said they believe was an abduction, Reuters reported.

5. Savannah Guthrie, 54, appeared in the video alongside her brother and sister, saying the family had seen media reports about a ransom note but was cautious, noting that digital images can be easily altered or faked. Her mother was last seen on January 31, when relatives dropped her off at home after dinner, and was reported missing the next day, Reuters reported.

6. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that the elder Guthrie had limited mobility and could not have left her home on her own, and that investigators are treating her disappearance as a kidnapping.

7. Among other concerns for Nancy Guthrie's well-being was that her health was dependent on daily medication. “Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” Savannah Guthrie said during the four-minute video, as reported by Reuters.

8. The TV journalist, co-anchor of Today since 2012, opened Wednesday’s Instagram message by thanking supporters for their outpouring of prayers. “We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She's funny, spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see,” she said.

9. In an update on the case issued earlier in the day, the sheriff said investigators had yet to identify any suspect or person of interest in connection with the presumed abduction. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday.

10. Nanos stated that investigators were aware of reports that some media outlets had received what appeared to be ransom notes, but he did not indicate whether they were being treated as credible.