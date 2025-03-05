Donald Trump speech: From Elon Musk, Melania Trump to fired federal workers. THESE people attended Trump’s 1st address

US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to outline his vision for the next four years. This was his first major speech to lawmakers after he assumes office in January 2025.
Several prominent figures attended the session, including Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and Billionaire Elon Musk, among several others.
The First Lady announced to bring January Littlejohn, a Florida-based mother and parents’ rights advocate. She sued the school board after her child transitioned to a different gender identity.
Melania Trump invited recently released prisoner Marc Fogel. He is an American history teacher who was held hostage by Russia and was released due to Donald Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson invited ‘border czar’ Tom Homan and natural gas executive Ben Dell, according to a report by The Time.
The First Lady also invited Elliston Berry and Haley Ferguson. Melania Trump has helped Ferguson through her Fostering the Future Initiative, a scholarship fund.
Elliston joined the first lady on Capitol Hill Monday to push for the passage of the Take It Down Act.
The list of attendees also includes fired federal workers, medical practitioners, firefighters, Israel Hamas war victims, small business owners affected by tariffs, etc.