Donald Trump speech: From Elon Musk, Melania Trump to fired federal workers. THESE people attended Trump’s 1st address

US President Donald Trump delivered his first major address to Congress, outlining his vision for the next four years. Notable attendees included Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and Elon Musk, among others.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published5 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Donald Trump addresses joint session of Congress today.(AP)

US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to outline his vision for the next four years. This was his first major speech to lawmakers after he assumes office in January 2025. 

The First Lady announced to bring January Littlejohn, a Florida-based mother and parents’ rights advocate. She sued the school board after her child transitioned to a different gender identity.

Melania Trump invited recently released prisoner Marc Fogel. He is an American history teacher who was held hostage by Russia and was released due to Donald Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson invited ‘border czar’ Tom Homan and natural gas executive Ben Dell, according to a report by The Time. 

The First Lady also invited Elliston Berry and Haley Ferguson. Melania Trump has helped Ferguson through her Fostering the Future Initiative, a scholarship fund.

Elliston joined the first lady on Capitol Hill Monday to push for the passage of the Take It Down Act.

 

The list of attendees also includes fired federal workers, medical practitioners, firefighters, Israel Hamas war victims, small business owners affected by tariffs, etc.

Fired federal workers

  • Alissa Ellman is a disabled veteran federal worker who was recently fired from her position at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Office.
  • Michael Missal is the former Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs who was fired by Trump with 16 other officials.
  • Jason King was fired from the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety division.

 

Medicaid recipients

  • Jessica Martinez and Ana Medina Garcia are cancer survivors and recipients of Medicaid, and Emma Larson, who received a lifesaving treatment for her spinal muscular atrophy attended Donald Trump's address.
  • Cheri Byer, who fought addiction and received Medicaid, is one of the attendees.
  • Dominic Rampa, a Medicaid recipient was treated for nine genetic disorders, including two immunodeficiencies and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

 

Firefighters

  • Frank Lima, a Los Angeles City fire captain and firefighter union leader, dealt with the Pacific Palisades wildfire in January.
  • Vincent Culliver is the captain of the Vandenberg Fire Department, who fought the January wildfires.
  • Dave Williams is the fire chief of Chino Valley Fire District.

Israel-Hamas war victims

  • Orna Neutra and Ruby Chen are the parents of two Israeli-American hostages from New York, murdered by Hamas.
  • Noa Argamani was taken hostage by Hamas and rescued by the Israeli military in June.
  • Keith Siegel is the first American to be free from Hamas hostage.

Small business owners affected by tariffs

  • Allison Hope, the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, will face the impact of Trump’s 25% tariff on Canada.
  • Rebecca Hamilton, a small business owner of natural personal care products, is expected to feel the heat of Trump's tariffs.

