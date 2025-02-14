US President Donald Trump announced that Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will be extradited to India.

However, during the joining presser, when an Indian reporter asked him a question, Trump admitted he couldn't understand it, saying, “I can't understand a word he's saying. It's the accent; it's a little bit tough for me.”

Here's what the reporter asked The reported asked Donald Trump, “People in India will naturally welcome your decisions to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India back home. In that context we want to ask that in the last few years, we have seen several groups in US being raising anti-India voice calling about separation, terrorism activities in India. Do you think that should continue here in US as well?”

Not the first time? During Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US, the same incident occurred when an Afghan journalist asked Trump about the future plans for the “Afghanistan situation”. Trump replied, “I am having a hard time understanding you. It's a beautiful voice and beautiful accent, it's just that I can't understand you.”

Tahawwur Rana extradition Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a US visit, President Donald Trump on Thursday said, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice."

The extradition of Rana was cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case, PTI reported.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center in Mumbai, after infiltrating India’s financial capital via the sea route in the Arabian Sea. The nearly 60-hour assault left 166 people dead and sent shockwaves through the country, bringing India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only surviving gunman from the group, was executed in Yerawada Jail in Pune. India has continued to put pressure Pakistan to bring those responsible for the horrific attack to justice, but the trial of the accused has made little progress so far.