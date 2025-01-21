In a dramatic inauguration, Donald Trump took immediate action on Day 1, withdrawing from international accords like the WHO and Paris Climate Agreement, while granting pardons to January 6 rioters. Explore the implications of these bold decisions and their impact on U.S. foreign relations.

Donald Trump, who triumphed over impeachments, criminal indictments, and two assassination attempts to secure a second term, was sworn in Monday as the 47th US president. Taking office as Republicans assert unified control of Washington, he set out to reshape the nation's institutions.

Due to extreme cold, Trump's swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors. After the inauguration, he participated in a parade at Capital One Arena and signed several executive orders and pardons for his supporters involved in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Here is the list of most controversial decisions taken by Trump on Day 1:

Leaving World Health Organization US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States would exit the World Health Organization (WHO), criticising the global health agency for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

As reported by Reuters, Trump said the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the U.S. that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing of an executive order on the withdrawal, shortly after his inauguration to a second term, Reuters reported.

January 6 rioters Trump signed pardons for some of the 1,500 participants in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election.

He again referred to those who were convicted or pleaded guilty over the riots as "hostages."

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Paris Climate Accord On the same day Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, he immediately withdrew the country from the Paris climate accord, repeating a move from his first term. This action further underscored his defiant stance against global efforts to address climate change, as extreme weather events continue to escalate worldwide, AFP reported.

Leaving the agreement would take a year after submitting a formal notice to the United Nations, which forms the basis of international climate negotiations.

Cuba US President Donald Trump swiftly overturned Joe Biden's decision to remove Cuba from the blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a move announced just days earlier as part of a deal to free prisoners.

In a statement released shortly after the inauguration, the White House confirmed that Trump had rescinded a series of executive orders, including the one regarding Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel lashed back at newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday for putting the Caribbean nation back on the U.S.' state sponsors of terrorism list, calling it “an act of arrogance and disregard for the truth."

Diaz-Canel added in a post on X that Trump had imposed economic siege measures against Cuba in his first term, which had caused shortages of goods on the island and led to Cubans migrating to the United States.