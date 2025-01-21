US President Donald trump has been sued by immigration advocated over his bid to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States, whose parents are unlawfully or temporarily in the country. On Monday, at the White House, Donald Trump signed an order that would end a policy that confers citizenship to those born in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The change, set to take effect in 30 days, would upend more than a century of US policy and court interpretations of the US Constitution.

According to a Bloomberg report, immigration advocates filed a lawsuit on Monday evening in New Hampshire, shortly after the US President signed the executive order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}