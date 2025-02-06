Donald Trump suggests nuclear peace agreement with Iran

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to propose a nuclear peace deal with Iran, reiterating his stance that the Islamic Republic should not possess nuclear weapons.

Trump expressed his desire for Iran to succeed as a nation, stating, “I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon.” His comments come as concerns over Iran’s nuclear capabilities continue to stir tensions in the international community.

Trump denies military action plans with Israel Trump responded to growing rumors about potential military action, specifically reports suggesting that the United States and Israel might collaborate on a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. He dismissed these reports, calling them “GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” and clarified that military intervention was not his preferred approach. “Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” he wrote, seeking to calm fears of imminent conflict.

Call for a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement President Trump emphasised his preference for a peaceful resolution, advocating for the creation of a "Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement" between Iran and the international community. "I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper," Trump added. The statement indicates Trump’s vision of a diplomatic path forward, one that would allow Iran to thrive while ensuring the country does not possess nuclear weapons.

Trump suggested that the agreement should be pursued immediately and concluded with a grand celebration, stating, "We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed." This reflects his desire for a momentous achievement that could mark the beginning of a more peaceful era in the Middle East.

A call for peace in the Middle East Trump’s comments also carry a broader message of peace in the Middle East. He ended his statement with a hopeful note, saying, "God Bless the Middle East!" His words echo a long-standing desire for stability and cooperation in a region often marred by conflict and political tension. By calling for a peaceful agreement, Trump seeks to shift the narrative from military escalation to diplomacy and reconciliation.

Lack of details on the proposed agreement While Trump’s comments outline his vision for a nuclear peace deal with Iran, he did not provide specific details on how the agreement would be structured or what terms would be included. The lack of further elaboration leaves many questions unanswered regarding the feasibility of such a deal and how it could be achieved in the face of ongoing tensions.

Trump issues stark warning to Iran over assassination plot Trump made a bold statement just yesterday, warned Iran that if it were to assassinate him, the US would retaliate with overwhelming force. Speaking to reporters, Trump declared, “If they did that they would be obliterated… I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.”

His comments come in the context of longstanding tensions between the US and Iran, with federal authorities tracking potential threats against Trump and his administration.

Escalating security concerns The US has been closely monitoring Iranian threats against Trump and other government officials for several years. In light of these threats, additional security measures were taken in the lead-up to a July campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear. US officials, however, did not attribute the assassination attempt to Iran at the time.

Justice Department foils Iranian plot to kill Trump In November, the US Justice Department revealed that it had thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump before the 2024 presidential election. The department alleged that Iranian officials had instructed 51-year-old Farhad Shakeri to surveil and ultimately kill Trump. Shakeri, a suspect with ties to Iranian criminal networks, remains at large in Iran.

Details of the assassination plot According to the Justice Department’s announcement, Shakeri was tasked with executing the assassination after being instructed by officials in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The plot allegedly began in September when Shakeri was ordered to abandon his other work and focus on developing a plan to surveil and kill Trump within a week. Shakeri reportedly shared details of the plan with US authorities, explaining that he had been operating as an asset for the Iranian government.

Iranian denial of assassination plot allegations Iran swiftly dismissed the allegations, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei labeling the reports as part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Israeli-linked factions. Baghaei argued that the allegations were fabricated to further complicate Iran-US relations. Despite this, the US Justice Department has continued to investigate the plot, and the details of Shakeri’s role are being closely scrutinised.

Shakeri’s criminal ties and Iranian Government involvement Shakeri, an Afghan national residing in Iran, had previously been incarcerated in U.S. prisons for robbery and maintained connections with a network of criminal associates. Authorities assert that these associates were enlisted by Tehran for surveillance and murder-for-hire activities, suggesting that Shakeri’s role in the assassination plot was not an isolated case. The Justice Department has emphasised that Shakeri’s ties to Iran’s government are significant, making him a key figure in this foiled plot.