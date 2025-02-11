Donald Trump suggests Ukraine ‘May be Russian someday’ - Shocking remarks ahead of Vance-Zelenskyy talks

  • Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine “may be Russian someday” while pushing for an end to the war. He proposed a trade deal for US aid, claiming Ukraine agreed to a $500 billion exchange of rare minerals.

Updated11 Feb 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Donald Trump emphasised the need for the US to receive a return on its financial aid to Ukraine, suggesting a deal involving Kyiv’s rare mineral resources.

US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine "may be Russian someday" as he pushes for an end to the nearly three-year war with Russia. His remarks came in an interview with Fox News on Monday, just days before Vice President JD Vance is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this Friday.

Trump seeks trade for US aid

Trump emphasised the need for the US to receive a return on its financial aid to Ukraine, suggesting a deal involving Kyiv’s rare mineral resources. “We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back,” Trump said, claiming Ukraine had “essentially agreed” to a trade deal worth $500 billion in rare earth materials.

Special envoy Keith Kellogg to visit Ukraine

Trump confirmed that Keith Kellogg, his special envoy, will soon visit Ukraine to draft a proposal aimed at ending the war. According to a source in Zelenskyy’s office, Kellogg is expected to arrive on February 20, just days before the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.

Zelensky calls for security guarantees

As Trump pushes for a swift resolution, Zelenskyy has insisted on strong security commitments from Washington. Kyiv warned that any settlement without NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops could allow Moscow to regroup for another assault. On Monday, Zelensky stressed the need for “real peace and effective security guarantees” in a video address.

Russia's demands and ongoing fighting

The possibility of direct talks between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains slim. Putin demands Ukraine withdraw from occupied territories and abandon closer ties with NATO. Meanwhile, Russia continues its offensive in Donetsk, capturing several settlements after months of bombardment.

Reports of Trump-Putin call

The New York Post reported that Trump had spoken with Putin about ending the war, claiming the Russian leader told him he “wants to see people stop dying.” The Kremlin refused to confirm or deny the call.

Munich Security Conference and US delegation

Zelenskyy is set to attend the Munich Security Conference from February 14-16, where he will meet Vance. The US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kellogg, and Vance. No Russian officials will be present at the event.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Kyiv remains under Russian bombardment, with Ukraine’s energy minister reporting further attacks on the country’s power infrastructure.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 10:57 PM IST
