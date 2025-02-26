Donald Trump sunbathing with Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk raining dollars in AI visioned golden future of ‘Trump Gaza’

US President Donald Trump just dropped an (artificial intelligence) AI-generated video of his vision for Gaza in 2025. The US President called this reprised version of Gaza the ‘Trump Gaza’.

In the video, which was posted without a caption, Trump can be seen sunbathing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the new Gaza while tech billionaire Elon Musk enjoys the delicacies of the Middle East.

The video begins with a grim look into the past of Gaza with soldiers and bloodshed all around; however, with a “what's next”, the video transitions Gaza into a new world of prosperity.

Elon Musk can also be seen showering money on the children of Gaza, who rejoice and dance with him.