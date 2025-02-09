US President Donald Trump has outlined his plans to overhaul federal agencies, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead efforts to eliminate what he calls “wasteful spending.”
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News, ahead of the Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles he is attending, Trump detailed his vision for reshaping the government through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Musk.
Trump praised Musk’s involvement, emphasising that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was not seeking personal gain from his role.
“Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I’ve had great help with Elon Musk, who’s been terrific,” Trump said.
When asked whether he trusted Musk with such a responsibility, Trump insisted the billionaire was deeply committed.
“Trust Elon? Oh, he’s not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He’s so into it,” he added.
Trump revealed that he had instructed Musk to begin dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and planned to assign him further tasks soon.
“I told him do that, then I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. He’s going to find the same thing. Then I’m going to go — go to the military. Let’s check the military,” Trump stated.
The President claimed that these efforts would uncover “billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.”
Trump’s remarks come after TIME Magazine’s latest cover, which features Musk seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office—an image that has sparked widespread debate about Musk’s increasing influence in government affairs.
The full interview is set to air at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox News, with Trump expected to further elaborate on his administration’s changes in its first 100 days.
