Trump Super Bowl interview: US President taps Elon Musk to find ‘billions’ in fraud at Pentagon, says ‘in 24 hours …’

  • Donald Trump, in a pre-Super Bowl interview, revealed he instructed Elon Musk to dismantle USAID, and said he plans to assign him to review the Department of Education and the military next, claiming they harbor billions in fraud and abuse.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published9 Feb 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Donald Trump greets Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk during a rally the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has outlined his plans to overhaul federal agencies, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead efforts to eliminate what he calls “wasteful spending.”

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News, ahead of the Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles he is attending, Trump detailed his vision for reshaping the government through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Musk.

Trump on Musk’s role in Government Efficiency

Trump praised Musk’s involvement, emphasising that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was not seeking personal gain from his role.

Advertisement

“Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I’ve had great help with Elon Musk, who’s been terrific,” Trump said.

When asked whether he trusted Musk with such a responsibility, Trump insisted the billionaire was deeply committed.

“Trust Elon? Oh, he’s not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He’s so into it,” he added.

Targeting Government agencies

Trump revealed that he had instructed Musk to begin dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and planned to assign him further tasks soon.

Advertisement

“I told him do that, then I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. He’s going to find the same thing. Then I’m going to go — go to the military. Let’s check the military,” Trump stated.

Advertisement

The President claimed that these efforts would uncover “billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.”

Also Read | ₹99 crore ring? What we know of Travis’s rumoured proposal for Taylor Swift

TIME Magazine’s controversial cover

Trump’s remarks come after TIME Magazine’s latest cover, which features Musk seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office—an image that has sparked widespread debate about Musk’s increasing influence in government affairs.

Interview air time

The full interview is set to air at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox News, with Trump expected to further elaborate on his administration’s changes in its first 100 days.

Advertisement
Also Read | All business, all the time: Donald Trump’s 18-hour workdays in the White House
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump Super Bowl interview: US President taps Elon Musk to find ‘billions’ in fraud at Pentagon, says ‘in 24 hours …’
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 09:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget