Donald Trump says Elon Musk ‘treated unfairly’, endorses Tesla Model S car at White House amid protests | Watch video

In a show of endorsement for ally and billionaire Elon Musk, United States President Donald Trump on March 11 selected Tesla Model S car on the White House driveway, according to multiple reports.

This came in a show his support for Elon Musk ‘s electric vehicle company as it faces protests and backlash due to the billioniare’s involvement in the government and Trump administration via DOGE, the AP reported.

“Wow, that's beautiful,” said Trump as he got into the driver's seat of a red Tesla Model S sedan while Elon Musk climbed into the passenger seat and joked about “giving the Secret Service a heart attack” as they talked about how to start a vehicle, as per the report.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, acknowledged the presidential support on his own social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), with a simple photo post with no caption.

Donald Trump says Elon Musk ‘Treated Unfairly’ In a video posted to the social media platform X, Donald Trump can been seen telling reporters Elon Musk “has been treated very unfairly” — he was referring to widespread protests against the billionaire's auto company due to his role in federal job cuts and spending trims.

Advertisement

Giving reasons for his endorsement of Tesla, Donald Trump wrote: “Number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets—and number two, because Elon Musk has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly… (sic)”

Also Read | Judge rules Elon Musk’s DOGE must disclose operations amid transparency demands

Donald Trump, who can't drive, told reporters that he would write a cheque for the car (priced around $80,000) and will keep it at the White House so his staff can drive it. He also expressed hope that his endorsemen would boost Tesla sales amid the protests, declining sales and falling stock price.

“It's a great product,” he said. Referring to Musk, Trump said “we have to celebrate him.”

Advertisement

Donald Trump Bats for ‘Patriot’ Elon Musk Amid Public's Pushback Later speaking to reporters at a business roundtable, Donald Trump again said that his endorsement for Elon Musk's Tesla came due to protests against the auto company.

“...When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job...He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot…”

Advertisement