United States President-elect Donald Trump waded into a divisive immigration debate on December 28, expressing support for the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers—an issue that has sparked fierce conflict between his traditional base and tech leaders like Elon Musk.

"I've always liked the [H1-B] visas. I have always been in favor of the visas; that's why we have them," Trump told the New York Post in his first comments on the matter since the controversy reignited this week.

The debate has become a flashpoint among Trump's supporters, with tech magnates, including Musk, advocating for the program, while others push for tighter immigration controls. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, described luring top engineering talent from abroad as "essential for America to keep winning," in a post on his X platform. He even vowed to "go to war" over the issue, further escalating tensions within the GOP.

Trump’s anti-immigration stance was a cornerstone of his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and his promise to deport undocumented immigrants and restrict legal immigration fueled his electoral success. However, tech leaders like Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who serves as co-chair of a cost-cutting panel under Trump, argue that the U.S. faces a shortage of highly skilled graduates, making the H1-B program indispensable.

Ramaswamy, himself the son of Indian immigrants, intensified the debate by criticizing what he called an "American culture" that rewards mediocrity, warning that the nation risks falling behind rivals like China. His remarks, posted on social media, provoked outrage from several Trump loyalists, some of whom accused him of undermining American workers.

Fractures in the GOP Prominent Trump supporters criticized Musk's stance and the involvement of tech leaders in shaping policy. Far-right activist Laura Loomer, known for her strong pro-Trump advocacy, predicted a rift between Trump and "Big Tech" while insisting the former president prioritize American workers.

"We have to protect President Trump from the technocrats," Loomer said, adding that the H1-B program hurts U.S. job opportunities.

Musk, who played a key role in tanking a bipartisan budget deal recently, further incensed critics by warning of a "MAGA civil war" in a post on X. He dismissed detractors with sharp rhetoric and vowed to fight for the visa program.

Steve Bannon, one of Trump's earliest strategists, took aim at Musk, accusing him of prioritizing tech profits over American workers. "The H1-B program brings in migrants who are essentially indentured servants," Bannon said on Gettr, going on to call Musk a "toddler."

Trump’s Balancing Act The controversy underscores broader tensions within the Republican Party as Trump navigates his evolving relationship with influential tech entrepreneurs. While Musk's financial backing—reportedly exceeding $250 million—has bolstered Trump's political efforts, it has also raised concerns among grassroots supporters about potential shifts in policy.