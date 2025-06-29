Donald Trump surprises Florida diver by granting full presidential pardon, ‘That was really cool’

In 2020, Florida diver Tanner Mansell was convicted of a felony after unknowingly cutting a legally approved shark research line. Thinking they were saving trapped sharks, Mansell and his team, including a police chief and SWAT officer, released 19 sharks.

They had called authorities before acting, but didn’t realise the line belonged to a NOAA-approved research project. Days later, they were charged with theft in a maritime zone.

Though they didn’t face jail, they had to pay a fine of $3,343.72 and lost rights like voting and travelling. On May 28, Donald Trump pardoned Mansell and his partner, clearing their record.

Mansell later said he believed he was stopping a crime, not committing one. He was shocked by the punishment. Mansell had spent years working in those waters without issues.

His story drew public sympathy, and the pardon came as an unexpected relief.

"The judge made a comment, and he commended us for our dedication to (the) environment. He gave out what my lawyer said was probably the lowest sentence ever," Fox News quoted Mansell as saying.

Mansell said he would have acted differently if he had known about permits for legal shark killings. At the time, he believed he was doing the right thing and had no idea he was breaking the law.

Mansell was surprised to receive a pardon as even his lawyers hadn't expected it. The turning point came when a judge from the U.S. Court of Appeals said the case should never have continued, noting that Mansell had openly informed authorities about his actions.

This comment gained public attention and reached the Cato Institute, which published an article. That article caught the interest of the White House, which then contacted his lawyers.

"That was really cool because our lawyer called us that the White House had it in front of them and were looking into it," he said.

Later, Mansell was informed on a flight that he had received a full presidential pardon. He was left completely speechless and deeply emotional. He said it was a moment he would never forget, especially after going through such a long legal battle.

“I was speechless. I couldn’t even say thank you. I just soaked it in," he said.