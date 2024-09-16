Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida 

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump was subject to a potential assassination near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump was subject to a potential assassination near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday(REUTERS)

Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida.

Two months after being shot at an election rally, former US president Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday. 

Following the shooting incident, the Republican presidential candidate said that he is absolutely “safe and well”. 

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue