Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

Two months after being shot at an election rally, former US president Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday.

Following the shooting incident, the Republican presidential candidate said that he is absolutely "safe and well".

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"