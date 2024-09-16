Hello User
Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida

Livemint

Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida 

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump was subject to a potential assassination near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday

Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida.

Two months after being shot at an election rally, former US president Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday.

Following the shooting incident, the Republican presidential candidate said that he is absolutely “safe and well".

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

(More to come)

