Donald Trump survives second assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida
Two months after being shot at an election rally, former US president Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday.
Following the shooting incident, the Republican presidential candidate said that he is absolutely “safe and well".
In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"
(More to come)