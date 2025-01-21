Donald Trump suspends foreign aid for 90 days, to reassess global spending

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily halting all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending reviews to assess whether they align with his administration’s policy goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is unclear how much aid will initially be impacted by the order, as many programs are already funded through Congressional appropriations and obligations.

The order, part of a series of executive actions signed on Trump's first day back in office, criticises the foreign aid sector, claiming that it is misaligned with American interests and values, and contributes to global instability by promoting foreign policies that conflict with peaceful international relations. Trump declared that no US foreign assistance should be distributed in ways that do not align with his foreign policy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his confirmation hearing, emphasized that every US dollar spent on foreign aid must meet three criteria: "Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?" The executive order leaves the responsibility for determining this alignment to Rubio or his designee, in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department oversee foreign assistance.

The latest official data from the Biden administration, dated mid-December 2023, shows $68 billion allocated for foreign aid programmes worldwide, including disaster relief, health initiatives, and pro-democracy efforts in over 200 countries and regions.

Major recipients of US assistance, such as Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, are unlikely to see substantial cuts, as their funding is part of long-standing agreements and treaties.

Republican administrations have historically targeted UN funding, particularly for agencies like the UN Population Fund, and under Trump, the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council and ended funding to the Palestinian Authority.