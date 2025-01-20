Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday (January 20), marking his historic return to the White House. The inauguration took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to an Arctic blast that brought dangerously cold temperatures to the nation’s capital.

Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath Trump took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, using both a family Bible and President Abraham Lincoln’s Bible. Vice President J.D. Vance was sworn in earlier by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, holding a family heirloom Bible.

Former Presidents and Vice Presidents attend Inauguration Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States drew a notable gathering of political leaders, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. However, the absence of former First Lady Michelle Obama was conspicuous, marking her second recent high-profile absence, including former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month. Former vice presidents Dan Quayle and Mike Pence joined members of Congress on the platform.

Tech titans and political leaders gather The event saw prominent figures from politics, business, and technology in attendance, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook, who mingled with Trump’s team before the ceremony.

Other guests at the Rotunda hall The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries and prominent figures:

Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took his seat on the platform.

Former Republican leaders Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, John Boehner, and Newt Gingrich were in attendance.

Elaine Chao, former Trump Cabinet member, was present alongside other current and former lawmakers.



A grand entrance amid cheers

Trump began the day with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a tea reception at the White House hosted by outgoing President Joe Biden.

The Capitol Rotunda erupted in applause prior to the swearing-in as Trump entered the room, escorted by top members of Congress. He greeted attendees, including his wife Melania Trump, with warm gestures. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance entered shortly before Trump, followed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the outgoing president and vice president.

House Republican women arrived in various shades of red, paying homage to the GOP’s signature color, while Republican men donned red and orange ties.

Musical performances set the tone The Armed Forces Chorus and opera singer Christopher Macchio delivered a stirring performance of "Oh, America!" before the ceremony was officially called to order. Their performance was one of several musical tributes during the event.

Farewell posts from Biden and Harris Ahead of the ceremony, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared farewell posts on the platform X. "It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people," they wrote in identical messages, accompanied by a portrait of their families.

A historic moment in US politics Trump’s return to the presidency marks a significant chapter in American history. His inauguration sets the stage for a new term focused on his vision for "renewed greatness" and "America First" policies.

A political comeback Trump’s inauguration marks a historic political comeback. After losing the 2020 election amid a pandemic-induced economic crisis, he faced criminal convictions and survived two assassination attempts. Despite these obstacles, Trump maintained his grip on the Republican Party, leveraging voter dissatisfaction with inflation and immigration.

The president’s agenda emphasizes a swift overhaul of federal institutions. He is poised to enact tariffs, roll back Democratic climate initiatives, and push for personal loyalty as a key qualification for government appointments.