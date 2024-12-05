Business News/ News / Us News/ Donald Trump takes credit for Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone: ‘Congratulations Bitcoiners. You’re welcome’
US President-elect Donald Trump has taken to social media to claim credit for Bitcoin’s recent surge past the $100,000 mark, following a massive rally in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.
On Thursday (December 5), Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, congratulating Bitcoin supporters for the milestone. He wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU'RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!"
