Donald Trump takes credit for Bitcoin's $100,000 milestone: 'Congratulations Bitcoiners. You're welcome'

Donald Trump takes credit for Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone: ‘Congratulations Bitcoiners. You’re welcome’

  • US President-elect Donald Trump took credit for Bitcoin’s rise past the $100,000 mark, celebrating the cryptocurrency’s 50% surge since his election win. He shared his thoughts on Truth Social, telling Bitcoin supporters, 'You’re welcome!'

Donald Trump congratulated Bitcoin supporters and expressed his continued commitment to making America 'great again.' (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

US President-elect Donald Trump has taken to social media to claim credit for Bitcoin’s recent surge past the $100,000 mark, following a massive rally in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

On Thursday (December 5), Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, congratulating Bitcoin supporters for the milestone. He wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU'RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!"

