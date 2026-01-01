Trump takes higher than recommended daily Aspirin for blood-thinning, report cites physician

US President Donald Trump takes a larger daily dose of aspirin than his doctors typically recommend, citing concerns about blood thickness, according to an interview with The Wall Street Journal reported by Reuters.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told WSJ in an interview published on Thursday (January 1). “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Age and fitness in focus Trump, 79, is the second-oldest person to serve as US president, after his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who left office at age 82 after dropping his 2024 reelection bid amid questions about his fitness.

Health scrutiny over bruising Trump’s health has drawn attention in recent months following visible bruising on his hands, and after reports that he underwent a brain scan in October.

Doctor confirms 325 mg daily dose Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention — a dose higher than the commonly prescribed low-dose aspirin of 81 milligrams cited by the Mayo Clinic for many older adults.

The White House has previously said the bruising was the result of Trump shaking hands frequently and described the imaging scan as preventative.

Barbabella told the news outlet that the President ultimately underwent a CT scan rather than an MRI. Barbabella said doctors chose the CT scan “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues,” adding that the results showed no abnormalities, according to Reuters.