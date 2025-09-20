Donald Trump takes swipe at David Letterman, calls him 'loser' who 'knew when to quit'

US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with late-night veteran David Letterman, this time through a fiery post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Whatever happened to the very highly overrated David Letterman, whose ratings were never very good, either. He looks like hell, but at least he knew when to quit. LOSER!!!” Trump wrote, taking a personal swipe at the former talk show host.

The US President’s outburst came shortly after Letterman criticised American broadcaster ABC for suspending Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show. Speaking at The Atlantic Festival in New York, Letterman called the move “a misery” and “ridiculous,” warning that it signalled the rise of “managed media.” He argued that networks should not bow to political pressure, joking that, unlike Kimmel, he had been “smart enough to cancel myself.”

ABC announced Kimmel’s suspension after his controversial remarks on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision followed sharp criticism from FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, who warned that affiliates risked regulatory scrutiny if action wasn’t taken.

While conservatives accused Kimmel of misrepresenting facts about the suspect’s political leanings, critics of the suspension claimed the broadcaster had given in to censorship under the Trump administration’s influence.

Letterman, who fronted late-night television for more than three decades, defended satire’s role in democracy. “The institution of the President of the United States ought to be bigger than a guy doing a talk show. You really ought to be bigger,” he said, adding that during his career, he had never faced government interference.

The suspension has shaken the late-night community. While hosts have often stood by each other, Kimmel even championed Stephen Colbert after CBS cancelled The Late Show; responses this time remain mixed. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mocked Kimmel as a “clown,” while others have remained silent.