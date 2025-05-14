Donald Trump doubles down on taking Boeing 747-8 jumbo gift from Qatar, says ‘only a fool would not accept…’

United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on accepting and using Qatar's Boeing jet gift as Air Force One. In a social media post, he called it a “reward” and “big savings”, adding that it would be foolish to refuse.

Donald Trump has come under much critcism for suggesting he would accept the expensive Boeing 747-8 jumbo gift from the Qatari government, and saying he would use it as an Air Force One.

What did Donald Trump say? ‘Only a fool…’ “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years (sic),” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive. Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. (sic)”

“This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” (sic), he ended.

What is the controversy? Donald Trump is facing pushback for a deal under which Qatar would offer a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet for use as Air Force One in the time that Boeing takes to deliver newer versisons of the presidential aircraft.

Critics on either side have raised alarm about security and technical issues related to the US chief using an aircraft from a foreign government; and the monetary value of the gift.

Why does Donald Trump want a new Air Force One? Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Boeing over delays in delivering the new Air Force One, as the company faces a series of technical issues. He had also expressed disappointment with the current craft, the BB report noted.

During his first term in 2016, he ordered the Pentagon to put down $3.9 billion for a pair of 747-8sto upgrade the presidential planes. Despite the delays, Boeing says it can get into service by 2027, before Donald Trump's second presidential term ends, it added.

Built in 2012, the Qatari gift is outfitted with luxury fixtures, and Donald Trump himself toured the jet a few weeks ago when it made a stop in West Palm Beach.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)