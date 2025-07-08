Trump Tariffs Live: US President targets 5 more countries with 25–40% tariff warnings after Japan, South Korea

S President Donald Trump escalated his global trade offensive on Monday (July 7), issuing fresh tariff warning letters to five additional countries — South Africa, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, and Kazakhstan — after already targeting Japan and South Korea. The letters threaten new import duties ranging from 25% to 40% starting August 1, in a sweeping move to rebalance what he calls “decades of unfair trade”.

The letters — nearly identical in tone and content — warned of tariffs ranging from 25% to 40% on all goods exported from these countries to the United States. Trump cited long-standing trade deficits and “non-reciprocal” relationships as justification.

Tariffs to hit on August 1 Each letter outlined the specific tariff rate for the respective country:

South Africa: 30%

Malaysia: 25%

Kazakhstan: 25%

Myanmar: 40%

Laos: 40%

Trump stated that the US had “agreed to continue working” with each nation despite its “significant Trade Deficit” with the United States but stressed that “our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”

“We will charge you a Tariff…” Trump emphasised that the proposed tariffs are separate from all sector-specific tariffs and could increase if the targeted nations retaliated. He warned that “goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff.”

In each case, he offered a path to avoid the duties: if companies from the targeted countries choose to manufacture goods within the US, “there will be no Tariff,” and approvals for such moves would be “quickly, professionally, and routinely” granted.

Economic nationalism and security Echoing language used in previous trade spats, Trump justified the new tariffs not just on economic grounds, but as a matter of national security. “This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!” the letters declare.

The White House had previously postponed tariffs set to take effect on July 9, opting instead for this formal notification phase ahead of the new August 1 implementation date.

“Perhaps, consider an adjustment” In a somewhat conciliatory tone, Trump left open the possibility of modifying the tariff rates: “If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States... we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter.”

He added that tariff levels “may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country.”

