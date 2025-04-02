Trump Tariff Announcement LIVE: Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs soon; world watches over

Donald Trump Tariffs LIVE: US President Donald Trump is expected to impose a host of new reciprocal tariffs on the country’s global trading partners on Wednesday. The new Trump tariffs are expected to change how trading works worldwide, risking cost increases and likely drawing retaliation from all sides.

Oil edges higher as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as market participants braced for U.S. reciprocal tariffs due to be announced at 4 p.m. ET that will likely increase investor uncertainty and the risk of a global trade war, and may dampen demand for crude.

Brent futures settled 46 cents higher, or 0.6 per cent, at $74.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $71.71.

Gold prices near all-time high Gold prices rose towards their record high on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand as markets braced for Donald Trump's latest tariff plans later today.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,123.05 an ounce at 01:46 am EDT (17:46 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $3,166.20.

US will see fair trade in decades: White House The White House in an article on Wednesday said that the United States will see fair trade for the first time in decades as President Donald Trump announces tariffs to “level the playing field for American workers and businesses.”

It said that despite media and opposition criticism, studies have showed that “tariffs are an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives”.

Trump tariff to bring oil crisis-like shock? What expert says Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has warned that the tariffs announced by Donald Trump will impose an oil crisis-like shock to the US economy. This will result in a contraction of its productive capacity — boosting both prices and unemployment.

“This is the kind of thing you discuss in the way we would usually discuss an oil-price spike or earthquake or a drought, as a supply shock,” Bloomberg quoted summers as saying on Wednesday.

Trump Tariff details The details of Trump tariff plans are still being worked out as Donald Trump is set to announce the tariffs at a White House briefing at 4 pm ET (1:30 am IST). Donald Trump has styled the new US tariff plans as America's "Liberation Day".

When will Trump tariffs take effect? The new duties will take effect immediately after Trump announces them, while a 25 per cent global tariff on auto imports will take effect on April 3. In just over 10 weeks since taking office, Trump has imposed 20 per cent duties on all imports from China and fully restored 25 per cent duties on steel and aluminum, extending these to nearly $150 billion worth of downstream products.

On Wednesday, the administration said that would include all beer and empty aluminium can imports. A month-long reprieve for most Canadian and Mexican goods from his 25 per cent fentanyl-related tariffs expires on Wednesday.

Control room to monitor Trump's tariff announcements The Indian government has set up a control room to monitor the key trade announcements by US President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs against key trading partners, including India, at 1.30 am (India time), sources told the news agency PTI.

Senior officials from ministries, including commerce and industry, will watch the announcements closely in the control room. President Trump has said the tariff announcements, scheduled for morning Thursday (India time), will be a 'Liberation Day' for the US. The commerce ministry is working on four scenarios to assess the potential fallout of the reciprocal tariffs, as there is still uncertainty over the quantum and manner in which the levies will be imposed.

What do Trump tariffs mean for the world? The new Trump tariffs are a bid to boost US manufacturing and punish other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices. However, economists have flagged that the new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump threaten to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.

