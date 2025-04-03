Trump’s Tariff Announcements and Global Reactions: A Comprehensive Guide

Trump tariffs war: United States President Donald Trump on April 2 unveiled a comprehensive tariff policy, imposing at least a 10 per cent duty on nearly all goods entering the US. Trump, 47th President of the US, announced the so called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ from the Rose Garden at the White House, and said that these tariffs are aimed at correcting trade imbalances and bolstering American industries.
Reciprocal tariffs are tax or trade restrictions that one country places on another in response to similar actions taken by that country. While giving details on reciprocal tariffs, Donald Trump said, “We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us, so the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal. I could have done that, I guess, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries and we didn’t want to do that.”
However, a Bloomberg report noted that the Donald Trump's administration has calculated new tariffs primarily based on existing trade balances, instead of his pledge to match the tariff rates and other trade barriers from trading partners.
As per Donald Trump's announcement, the tariffs are as follows:
Making the announcement, Donald Trump called it “one of the most important days” in American history and describes the move akin to the “declaration of economic independence”. He added that the tariff revenue will be used to reduce taxes and pay down national debt.
So, how do tariffs work? According to Robert Gulotty, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science, at the University of Chicago, tariffs have three main objectives — raise funds for the imposer (US in this case); redistribute money from consumers towards domestic producers (by nature of being imposed on imports); and “strategically” shifting global prices.
So, who ultimately pays for these tariffs? According to Rodrigo Adão, an associate professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, invariably, “impact of these tariffs was borne by consumers and firms inside the United States”.
He cited past research and data from the trade war in 2018, adding that American consumers will end up shelling more money for goods that are imported.
According to information on the US government's official Commerce Department website, “Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 authorises the Secretary of Commerce to conduct comprehensive investigations to determine the effects of imports of any article on the national security of the United States.”
Section 232 investigations include consideration of:
Notably, earlier in March, Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium articles, and automobiles and auto parts. This was done under the aegis of Section 232. The White House release in February said: “President Trump is taking action to end unfair trade practices and the global dumping of steel and aluminum.”
Here is a timeline of Trump tariffs announced by the President since he took office on January 22
Trump showed a chart containing the tariffs imposed on 184 nations. He unveiled particularly stinging tariffs on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day."
Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called “nations that treat us badly.”
That included an additional 34 per cent on goods from China - bringing the new added tariff rate there to 54 per cent. The figure for the European Union was 20 per cent, 26 per cent on India and 24 per cent on Japan. For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 per cent, including Britain.
The Office of the US Trade Representative on Monday provided an encyclopedic list of foreign countries' policies and regulations it regards as barriers, calling out India's customs barriers, import curbs and licenses, alongside high tariffs. The USTR report released Monday on foreign trade barriers listed import bans and restrictions, product registration requirements, and technical and sanitary barriers among the issues.
In another report on Wednesday, the USTR said that reciprocal tariff rates range from 0 per cent to 99 per cent, with unweighted and import-weighted averages of 20 per cent and 41 per cent.
Here is the full USTR report released Wednesday.
|No.
|Country
|Tariff (%)
|Actual Tariff (%)
|1
|China
|34
|34
|2
|European Union
|20
|20
|3
|Vietnam
|46
|46
|4
|Taiwan
|32
|32
|5
|Japan
|24
|24
|6
|India
|26
|27
|7
|South Korea
|25
|26
|8
|Thailand
|36
|37
|9
|Switzerland
|31
|32
|10
|Indonesia
|32
|32
|11
|Malaysia
|24
|24
|12
|Cambodia
|49
|49
|13
|United Kingdom
|10
|10
|14
|South Africa
|30
|31
|15
|Brazil
|10
|10
|16
|Bangladesh
|37
|37
|17
|Singapore
|10
|10
|18
|Israel
|17
|17
|19
|Philippines
|17
|18
|20
|Chile
|10
|10
|21
|Australia
|10
|10
|22
|Pakistan
|29
|30
|23
|Turkey
|10
|10
|24
|Sri Lanka
|44
|44
|25
|Colombia
|10
|10
|26
|Peru
|10
|10
|27
|Nicaragua
|18
|19
|28
|Norway
|15
|16
|29
|Costa Rica
|10
|10
|30
|Jordan
|20
|20
|31
|Dominican Republic
|10
|10
|32
|United Arab Emirates
|10
|10
|33
|New Zealand
|10
|10
|34
|Argentina
|10
|10
|35
|Ecuador
|10
|10
|36
|Guatemala
|10
|10
|37
|Honduras
|10
|10
|38
|Madagascar
|47
|47
|39
|Myanmar (Burma)
|44
|45
|40
|Tunisia
|28
|28
|41
|Kazakhstan
|27
|27
|42
|Serbia
|37
|38
|43
|Egypt
|10
|10
|44
|Saudi Arabia
|10
|10
|45
|El Salvador
|10
|10
|46
|Côte d’Ivoire
|21
|21
|47
|Laos
|48
|48
|48
|Botswana
|37
|38
|49
|Trinidad and Tobago
|10
|10
|50
|Morocco
|10
|10
|51
|Algeria
|30
|30
|52
|Oman
|10
|10
|53
|Uruguay
|10
|10
|54
|Bahamas
|10
|10
|55
|Lesotho
|50
|50
|56
|Ukraine
|10
|10
|57
|Bahrain
|10
|10
|58
|Qatar
|10
|10
|59
|Mauritius
|40
|40
|60
|Fiji
|32
|32
|61
|Iceland
|10
|10
|62
|Kenya
|10
|10
|63
|Liechtenstein
|37
|37
|64
|Guyana
|38
|38
|65
|Haiti
|10
|10
|66
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35
|36
|67
|Nigeria
|14
|14
|68
|Namibia
|21
|21
|69
|Brunei
|24
|24
|70
|Bolivia
|10
|10
|71
|Panama
|10
|10
|72
|Venezuela
|15
|15
|73
|North Macedonia
|33
|33
|74
|Ethiopia
|10
|10
|75
|Ghana
|10
|10
|76
|Moldova
|31
|31
|77
|Angola
|32
|32
|78
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|11
|11
|79
|Jamaica
|10
|10
|80
|Mozambique
|16
|16
|81
|Paraguay
|10
|10
|82
|Zambia
|17
|17
|83
|Lebanon
|10
|10
|84
|Tanzania
|10
|10
|85
|Iraq
|39
|39
|86
|Georgia
|10
|10
|87
|Senegal
|10
|10
|88
|Azerbaijan
|10
|10
|89
|Cameroon
|11
|12
|90
|Uganda
|10
|10
|91
|Albania
|10
|10
|92
|Armenia
|10
|10
|93
|Nepal
|10
|10
|94
|Sint Maarten
|10
|10
|95
|Falkland Islands
|41
|42
|96
|Gabon
|10
|10
|97
|Kuwait
|10
|10
|98
|Togo
|10
|10
|99
|Suriname
|10
|10
|100
|Belize
|10
|10
|101
|Papua New Guinea
|10
|10
|102
|Malawi
|17
|18
|103
|Liberia
|10
|10
|104
|British Virgin Islands
|10
|10
|105
|Afghanistan
|10
|10
|106
|Zimbabwe
|18
|18
|107
|Benin
|10
|10
|108
|Barbados
|10
|10
|109
|Monaco
|10
|10
|110
|Syria
|41
|41
|111
|Uzbekistan
|10
|10
|112
|Republic of the Congo
|10
|10
|113
|Djibouti
|10
|10
|114
|French Polynesia
|10
|10
|115
|Cayman Islands
|10
|10
|116
|Kosovo
|10
|10
|117
|Curaçao
|10
|10
|118
|Vanuatu
|22
|23
|119
|Rwanda
|10
|10
|120
|Sierra Leone
|10
|10
|121
|Mongolia
|10
|10
|122
|San Marino
|10
|10
|123
|Antigua and Barbuda
|10
|10
|124
|Bermuda
|10
|10
|125
|Eswatini
|10
|10
|126
|Marshall Islands
|10
|10
|127
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|50
|50
|128
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|10
|10
|129
|Turkmenistan
|10
|10
|130
|Grenada
|10
|10
|131
|Sudan
|10
|10
|132
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|10
|10
|133
|Aruba
|10
|10
|134
|Montenegro
|10
|10
|135
|Saint Helena
|10
|10
|136
|Kyrgyzstan
|10
|10
|137
|Yemen
|10
|10
|138
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|10
|10
|139
|Niger
|10
|10
|140
|Saint Lucia
|10
|10
|141
|Nauru
|30
|30
|142
|Equatorial Guinea
|13
|13
|143
|Iran
|10
|10
|144
|Libya
|31
|31
|145
|Samoa
|10
|10
|146
|Guinea
|10
|10
|147
|Timor-Leste
|10
|10
|148
|Montserrat
|10
|10
|149
|Chad
|13
|13
|150
|Mali
|10
|10
|151
|Maldives
|10
|10
|152
|Tajikistan
|10
|10
|153
|Cabo Verde
|10
|10
|154
|Burundi
|10
|10
|155
|Guadeloupe
|10
|10
|156
|Bhutan
|10
|10
|157
|Martinique
|10
|10
|158
|Tonga
|10
|10
|159
|Mauritania
|10
|10
|160
|Dominica
|10
|10
|161
|Micronesia
|10
|10
|162
|Gambia
|10
|10
|163
|French Guiana
|10
|10
|164
|Christmas Island
|10
|10
|165
|Andorra
|10
|10
|166
|Central African Republic
|10
|10
|167
|Solomon Islands
|10
|10
|168
|Mayotte
|10
|10
|169
|Anguilla
|10
|10
|170
|Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|10
|10
|171
|Eritrea
|10
|10
|172
|Cook Islands
|10
|10
|173
|South Sudan
|10
|10
|174
|Comoros
|10
|10
|175
|Kiribati
|10
|10
|176
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|10
|10
|177
|Palau
|10
|10
|178
|Wallis and Futuna
|10
|10
|179
|Saint Barthelemy
|10
|10
|180
|Saint Martin (French part)
|10
|10
|181
|American Samoa
|10
|10
|182
|183
|Tuvalu
|10
|10
|184
|Vanuatu
|10
|10
Here is a list of tariffs that have been already implemented
India's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that it is carefully examining the implications of the tariffs. “The US President issued an Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10% will be effective from April 05, 2025, and the remaining country-specific additional ad valorem duty will be effective from April 09, 2025. The additional duty on India, as per Annex I of the Executive Order, is 27 per cent,” the commerce ministry said.
On Thursday, China called on the United States to cancel its latest tariffs immediately and vowed to take countermeasures to safeguard its economy. “China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” it said.
Sri Lanka warned that the announcement would threaten thousands of jobs in the country. “The tariff level is extremely high relative to our regional competitors,” said Yohan Lawrence, head of the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF).
“As the global trade war has become a reality, the government must pour all its capabilities to overcome the trade crisis," Reuters quoted South Korean acting President Han Duck Soo as saying.
“The (Trump) administration's tariffs have no basis in logic and they go against the basis of our two nations' partnership. This is not the act of a friend. Today's decision will add to uncertainty in the global economy and it will push up costs for American households," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Trump's reciprocal tariffs a major blow to the world economy. “We are already finalising the first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel,” she said.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom said it believed a trade deal with the United States was close as it sought to soften the impact of Trump tariffs. London said that decision vindicated its approach of trying to strike a new economic partnership with the US, rather than meeting fire with fire.
Britain's business minister Jonathan Reynolds said the country, as an outward-facing economy, was “exposed not just to decisions between ourselves and the United States, but that wider global environment”.
Interestinly, Russia was not a part of the chart that the White House unveiled on Wednesday. When asked about the same, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that the omission of Russia was due to US sanctions that have been already imposed on the country, adding that the Vladimir Putin-led nation has sanctions that “preclude any meaningful trade”.
Yes, Trump's auto tariffs have been implemented since April 2. His other tariffs on Canada, China and more countries have been already in place. According to reports, the new reciprocal tariffs will become active on April 5 and April 9.
Tariffs have three main objectives — raise funds for the imposer (US in this case); redistribute money from consumers towards domestic producers (by nature of being imposed on imports); and “strategically” shifting global prices. In contrast, sanctions are intended to shut down imports or exports to a country by imposing trade restrictions or shutting down trade.
The American Farm Bureau Federation has expressed concerns that increased tariffs will threaten the economic sustainability of farmers. Meanwhile, the National Farmers Union has expressed that “American family farmers and ranchers will bear the brunt of this global trade war”. Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers called the tariffs “complicated”.