Donald Trump Tariff Effect: Prices of China-made items sold in US outpaced core inflation since May, says report

A recent analysis conducted on 1,400 products has shown that China-made goods sold in the United States are seeing a hike that's faster than the country's overall inflation.

According to a report by Reuters, citing an exclusive analysis by DataWeave, the rise in the prices of Chinese products shows a sign that tariffs are starting to hit American consumers.

As per the analysis, the prices of China-made products in the US on Amazon.com started to rise in May, a month after Donald Trump announced his sweeping tariffs, indicating that they have begun trickling down to the consumer.

The median price of a basket of more than 1,400 items made in China and sold on Amazon.com to US buyers has gone up by 2.6 per cent between January and mid-June, outpacing the latest US inflation rate for core goods, which runs only through May.

The report noted that the price increases vary from item to item and have also declined in some cases.

For the six months through May, core goods CPI, which excludes services, rose by 1 per cent, implying a 2 per cent annualised rate. Both the federal data and DataWeave's study show that goods costs have trended upward in the last couple of months as tariffs begin to exert pressure on prices.

Also Read | Global Funds May Shift From Indian Stock Market to China on Improving Sentiment

The analysis was done on 25,000 items, focusing on 1,407 products sold on Amazon whose country of origin was China, and took into account the median prices of these items.

What's become expensive? As per the Reuters report, goods that saw the sharpest price hikes include — school and office supplies, electronic items such as printers and shredders, blank media items like CDs and DVDs, and home goods such as furnishings and cookware.

Also Read | Gold rises as US-China trade deal uncertainty fuels demand

China is a big global supplier of all these items.

Of the 1,407 items tracked in the DataWeave study between January and June 17, 475 showed price increases, 633 remained unchanged, and 299 saw price declines. For example, a Hamilton Beach electric kettle climbed to a median $73.21 from $49.99, while the price of a GreenPan frying pan more than doubled to $31.99.

Also Read | China’s exporters rush to Europe and Asia as Trump tariffs curb US sales

Through April, inflation across that product group remained modest. Prices increased more sharply in May and accelerated into June, particularly in the Home & Furniture and Electronics categories, which showed a median increase of 3.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, over the time frame of the study.