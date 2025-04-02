Trump Tariff News LIVE: US President Donald Trump is all set to announce reciprocal tariffs on 2 April, which will immediately come into effect. Donald Trump has styled the new US tariff plans as coming on America's "Liberation Day".
Earlier, the White House had slammed India for imposing a 100 per cent tariff on America’s agricultural products and highlighted similar trade barriers in the EU, Japan, and Canada.
According to reports, quoting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the US President will announce the tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House at around 4 pm Washington time on April 2, which is 1:30 am IST on April 3.
Experts suggested that US companies which import goods will have to pay the new taxes soon after the announcement, while alarming the situation raises the possibility of a recession in the US and in other countries.
The new Trump tariffs are a bid to boost US manufacturing and punish other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices. However, many economists have flagged that the new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump threaten to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.
Trump Tariff News LIVE: Indian stock market recovers after Trump's positive comment on country
Trump Tariff LIVE: Indian stock indices on Wednesday recovered considerably from Tuesday's slump, with experts saying that Donald Trump's positive comment regarding the country contributed to the gains. Sensex closed at 76,617.44 points, up 592.93 points or 0.78 per cent. Nifty closed at 23,332.35 points, up 166.65 points or 0.72 per cent. All sectoral indices were in green as the markets closed today.
Trump Tariff LIVE: UK shares fall as markets brace for Trump tariff impact
Trump Tariff News LIVE: The share market of the United Kingdom fell on Tuesday as the Street braced for impact amid the announcement of Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8 per cent as of 10:35 GMT, while midcap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.7 per cent, shedding most of the gains made in the previous session.
Trump Tariff News Live: White House press secretary calls April 2 one of the most important days in America's history
“April 2, 2025, will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.
Trump Tariff LIVE: When will Donald Trump announce tariff plans?
Trump Tariff News LIVE: Donald Trump is expected to address the media at 4 pm ET on April 2, which is 1:30 am IST on April 3.
Trump Tariff News LIVE: Indian currency plunges as markets brace for US reciprocal tariffs
Trump Tariff News LIVE: The Indian currency plunged on Wednesday with the markets awaiting for US President Donald Trump to announce US reciprocal tariffs. This may escalate global trade tensions and impact economic growth. The rupee closed at 85.4975 against the US dollar, slightly down from 85.47 in the previous session.