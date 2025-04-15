‘Buying China is life’: Diplomat points out Chinese lace on White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s outfit

A Chinese diplomat has pointed out that a dress worn by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had lace made in China. He called out the Trump administration of accusing China for “business” while buying from the country for “life”.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Apr 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Donald Trump tariffs: White House rep Karoline Leavitt's outfit is being scrutinised on social media for being made with Chinese sourced lace.
Donald Trump tariffs: White House rep Karoline Leavitt’s outfit is being scrutinised on social media for being made with Chinese sourced lace. (Karoline Leavitt / Press Sec via X (Twitter) )

A Chinese diplomat has criticised White House Press Secretary and the Donald Trump administration's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt for wearing a dress made with Chinese lace. The diplomat accused the Trump administration of using the tariffs against China for “business”, even while everyday practicalities remain different.

Zhang Zhisheng, who identifies himself as the current Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, and former CG in Zanzibar, Tanzania on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), called out Leavitt for wearing a dress reportedly made with Chinese lace.   

‘Accusing China is Business, Buying China is Life’, Claims Diplomat

“Accusing China is business. Buying China is life. The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product,” diplomat Zhang wrote on X.

He attached a picture of the dress in question, and screenshots from netizens on Weibo (aka Chinese Twitter), including one who identified the lace on Leavitt's red outfit as being sourced from a factory in Mabu (China), where they are employed.

One Weibo user said: “The clothes are all made in China, and we shout boycott China every day.” 

While another identified the source, saying: “The lace on the collar and placket of this dress was woven in Mabu Town. It was dyed by our factory.”

How Did Netizens React? ‘Enjoying Made in China… Irony… Bootleg Clothes…’

One user on X, echoed Zhang statement, writing: “White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blames Made in China while wearing a beautiful lace dress Made in China. Blaming Made in China is her job, enjoying Made in China is her life. (sic)”

The comments of the post also pointed out that merchandise for Donald Trump's campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”, dubbed colloquially as MAGA, is also being made and sourced from China.

Another user pointed out the double standards: “How does Karoline Leavitt manage the crushing irony of slamming “Made in China” while strutting in a gorgeous Chinese-made lace dress at the White House podium? (sic)”

Others also defended Leavitt, saying: “At this point we all have stuff made in China on (sic)”; and accused the Chinese product of being counterfeit: “Chinese people are notorious for bootleg clothes. It’s more likely that they copied a luxury brand’s jacket. (sic)”

There was also the jokes and memes which mocked the US' attempts to dislodge Chinese prominence in the global supply chain.

Business NewsNewsUs News‘Buying China is life’: Diplomat points out Chinese lace on White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s outfit
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM IST
