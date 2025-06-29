Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ clears first Senate hurdle: Republican race for votes, criticism, proposals | 10 points

The Republican majority-held United States Senate voted on and pushed through US President Donald Trump's much touted tax-cuts and spending proposal, dubbed as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act today (late Saturday local time), according to reports.
The US Senate voted 51-49 to pass the first Senate hurdle, and Donald Trump took to social media to celebrate, calling it a “great victory” and crediting Republican lawmakers Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and Cynthia Lummis for “fantastic work”.
(With inputs from AP and Reuters)
