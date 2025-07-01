Donald Trump tears into Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates in handwritten note: ‘Hundreds of billions of dollars lost’

US President Donald Trump on Monday again tore into Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell, saying he was ‘too late’ with his interest rate cuts and was costing America ‘hundreds of billions of dollars’.
In a handwritten note shown by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to reporters, Trump once again pushed Powell to lower the rates.
“Jerome, you are, as usual, ‘too late.’ You have cost the USA a fortune and continue to do so. You should lower the rate, by a lot! Hundreds of billions of dollars being lost,” he wrote in the letter in all caps, followed by his sign.
Trump also posted an image of the note on his Truth Social account.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
