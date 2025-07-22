Trump teases ‘big trade deal’ as he welcomes Philippine President Marcos to White House

US President Donald Trump hosted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Tuesday (July 22), as the United States and the Philippines aim to deepen strategic and economic cooperation amid growing regional tensions, particularly with China.

Marcos became the first Southeast Asian leader to visit the White House since Trump’s re-election. The three-day state visit included meetings with top US officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump told reporters, “We’re very close to finishing a trade deal — big trade deal, actually,” signaling potential progress on a long-anticipated bilateral agreement.

Marcos expressed strong support for the alliance, calling the US-Philippines relationship “as important a relationship as is possible to have.”

When asked about balancing ties between Washington and Beijing, Marcos emphasised Philippine sovereignty: “There is no need to balance because our foreign policy is an independent one,” he said.

“Our strongest partner has always been the United States.”

Trade talks and tariff threats loom Trade was high on the agenda. Trump has threatened to impose 20% tariffs on Filipino goods starting August 1 unless a bilateral deal is reached.

“I intend to convey to President Trump and his Cabinet officials that the Philippines is ready to negotiate a bilateral trade deal that will ensure strong, mutually beneficial and future-oriented collaborations,” Marcos said prior to his departure from Manila.

Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph Recto indicated the country is open to zero tariffs on certain US goods in exchange for an agreement.

Shared defense goals in the Indo-Pacific In remarks Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed US support for the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“Our storied alliance has never been stronger or more essential than it is today,” Hegseth said.

“This pact extends to armed attacks on our armed forces, aircraft or public vessels, including our Coast Guard anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.”

Marcos responded by reaffirming Manila’s commitment to the alliance: “That assurance continues to be the cornerstone of that relationship, especially when it comes to defense and security cooperation.”

China’s actions add urgency to talks Tensions in the South China Sea were a key backdrop to the visit. China’s coast guard has repeatedly used water cannons on Filipino vessels in disputed waters, drawing international concern.

The White House said the Trump-Marcos discussions emphasized a shared vision for a “free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.”

Hegseth, in a May speech, had warned that “China poses a threat” and the US is “reorienting toward deterring aggression by Communist China.”

Diplomatic engagements with Beijing continue Despite growing friction, the US remains open to dialogue with China. Rubio met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this month in Kuala Lumpur, where both sides agreed to manage tensions and seek areas for cooperation.