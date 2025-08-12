Trump teases ‘Trump/Kennedy Center’— First award nominees under his chairmanship drop Wednesday

S President Donald Trump said Wednesday (August 13) will mark the unveiling of nominees for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors — the first to be announced since he reshaped the arts institution’s leadership and became its chairman.

In a Truth Social post, Trump hailed the “great nominees” soon to be revealed, while making a playful slip by referring to the event as the “Trump/Kennedy Center Awards.”

“GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” Trump wrote, hinting at his ongoing push to rename the Washington cultural landmark after himself.

Created in 1971 in honor of President John F. Kennedy, the Kennedy Center has drawn Trump’s criticism for being “too woke.”

Restoring ‘luxury, glamour, and entertainment’ Trump praised the ongoing efforts to restore the Kennedy Center to what he described as its “absolute TOP LEVEL” of prestige.

“Tremendous work is being done, and money being spent, on bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment,” he said.

From ‘hard times’ to ‘major comeback’ According to Trump, the cultural landmark had seen better days but is on track for a revival.

“It had fallen on hard times, physically, BUT WILL SOON BE MAKING A MAJOR COMEBACK!!!” he wrote.

Push to rename the Arts hub The remark comes as legislation introduced by Rep. Bob Onder seeks to rebrand the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the “Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.” A separate House measure passed last month would rename the center’s Opera House after First Lady Melania Trump.

A $257 million overhaul Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocates $257 million to renovate and restore the Kennedy Center. In June, Trump attended the opening night performance of Les Misérables at the venue — one of the first major productions under his tenure.

Breaking from tradition The Kennedy Center Honors have traditionally been announced in summer for a December ceremony. During his first term, Trump skipped the annual Honors reception at the White House after several 2017 honorees threatened to boycott.

