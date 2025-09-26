Trump tells Arab leaders he will stop Israel from annexing West Bank

President Donald Trump has assured Arab leaders that he will not allow Israel to annex the already occupied West Bank, NBC News reported citing sources, amid growing concerns following moves by multiple countries to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

The comments came during a presentation of Trump’s 21-point plan for peace in the Middle East to Arab leaders in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Politico first reported the details of the meeting.

Trump’s 21-point peace plan Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, described the meeting with leaders from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey as “productive.” Speaking at the Concordia Annual Summit, Witkoff was quoted as saying by the news outlet: “We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast, in Gaza. I think it addresses Israeli concerns, as well as the concerns of all the neighbors in the region. And we’re hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days, we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”

However, it remains unclear what concrete advances have been achieved, with prior promises of progress failing to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza or secure the release of hostages.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

US diplomatic position Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Gulf foreign ministers on Wednesday and stressed the US commitment to resolving the conflict:

“We understand very clearly that the situation in Gaza, the situation with Israel and Gaza, is a key concern for everyone in this room here today. We want this conflict to end. We want it to end immediately… some very important work is ongoing, even as we speak, and hoping to achieve this as soon as possible.”

Ongoing Gaza conflict The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with Israel pursuing a military campaign in Gaza City. Netanyahu has maintained that a Palestinian state will not be established under his watch, and Israel has advanced settlement plans splitting the West Bank, drawing international condemnation.

Palestinian perspective: Abbas addresses UNGA Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN General Assembly via video after the US revoked his visa last month. Abbas called Israel’s campaign in Gaza a: “war of genocide, destruction, starvation and displacement.”

He emphasized that Palestinians reject Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and clarified: “Hamas will have no role to play in governance.”

The Palestinian Authority, Abbas noted, is “ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security” in Gaza.

Global diplomatic implications Western nations, including several EU members, have expressed outrage over Israel’s offensive, recognizing Palestinian statehood or contemplating sanctions and tariffs.