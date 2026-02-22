Trump tells Netflix- fire Susan Rice or 'pay consequences'. Who is she and what did she say?

In a striking escalation of rhetoric against a major American corporation, US President Donald Trump has demanded that Netflix dismiss board member Susan Rice, warning the streaming giant it will “pay the consequences” if it fails to act. The intervention, delivered in a fiery post on Truth Social, places a corporate governance dispute at the centre of a widening political battle over loyalty, regulation and the boundaries of presidential influence.

The controversy follows remarks by Rice suggesting that corporations and institutions which “take a knee” to Trump could face scrutiny should Democrats regain power. Trump’s demand comes as Netflix navigates regulatory review of a proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., intensifying scrutiny of the relationship between politics and corporate America.

Trump’s ultimatum to Netflix On Saturday (21 February), Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”.

The president later reiterated his position, calling on Netflix to remove Rice from its board or “pay the consequences,” after she stated that Democrats would take action against corporations that “take a knee” to him.

The intervention represents an unusual direct appeal by a sitting president to a publicly traded company over the composition of its board.

Why does Trump want Susan Rice removed? Trump’s demand appears closely linked to comments Susan Rice made on the “Stay Tuned with Preet” podcast on 20 February. Rice, a former United Nations ambassador and national security adviser under Barack Obama, warned that corporations aligning themselves with Trump’s political agenda could face repercussions if Democrats return to office.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice told Preet Bharara.

She criticised law firms, universities, media companies and corporations for acting in “very short-term self-interest” by bowing to pressure from Trump.

Susan Rice forecast what she described as an “accountability agenda”:

“You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents. They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them,” Rice said.

“This is not going to be an instance of, you know, forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest,” she continued.

Rice also linked her concerns to public opinion on economic and immigration policy, arguing that Trump’s agenda was “not popular” with Americans.

Who is Susan Rice?

View full Image Susan Rice, Netflix board member

Susan Rice is a veteran Democratic foreign policy official who served as United States ambassador to the United Nations and later as national security adviser under Barack Obama. She subsequently held a senior domestic policy role in Joe Biden’s White House. In addition to her government service, Rice sits on the board of Netflix.

In recent days, she also commented on protests in Minnesota following federal immigration operations, praising peaceful civic action.

“The people of Minnesota, above all, have shown us how bravely … it is possible to come together and to have an impact, and to do so through peaceful, nonviolent, mass protest,” she said. “So, I think that is a very important sign, and I think it will have knock-on effects in many other parts of the country.”

Laura Loomer’s campaign against Netflix and Rice Conservative activist Laura Loomer has played a prominent role in amplifying criticism of Rice and opposing Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Loomer has for months lashed out at the streaming platform, citing its ties to Barack Obama and Higher Ground Productions.

In a widely circulated post, Loomer wrote:

“Netflix Board Member Susan Rice says corporations who took a "knee to Trump" will face an "accountability agenda" from elected Democrats if they win the midterms in 2026 and the 2028 Presidential election.

Does Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President?

This is as anti-American as it gets, and Netflix is proving everyday they are an anti-American, WOKE company.

Rice is basically openly saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported President Trump, embracing weaponized lawfare against potentially millions of Americans.

Making this more horrifying is the fact that if the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger is approved, positive messaging of the Democrats' upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama and his anti-White racist wife Michelle @MichelleObama would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix.

The Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would result in a streaming monopoly, which the Obamas will have a significant stake in.

President Trump @POTUS must kill the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger now. @BrendanCarrFCC”.

Loomer also promoted an article she wrote titled ‘Netflix Board Member Susan Rice Is Actively Inciting Anti-ICE Chaos And Violence’, arguing that Rice was using her public platform to inflame tensions amid unrest over immigration enforcement.

The Netflix–Warner Bros. merger in the political crossfire The dispute is unfolding as Netflix seeks regulatory approval for a proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., while Paramount has reportedly advanced a competing bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.