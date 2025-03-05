Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk for contributions to DOGE Ministry, ‘He didn’t need this…’

Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for his work in the Department of Government Efficiency Ministry.

Trump gave a shoutout to Tesla chief Elon Musk, who was watching from the audience. Musk saluted the President. "Thank you, Elon, you are working very hard. He didn't need this," Trump said.

"Thank you very much, we appreciate it. Even this side appreciates it, I believe, they just don't want to admit that," he added.

Earlier, Donald Trump praised Elon Musk for his leadership in streamlining federal operations to cut government costs. During a speech, Trump mentioned Musk’s contributions and took a funny jibe about his unique naming choices. In response, Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Everything is called X."

"I signed an order creating a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). I’m not sure you’ve heard of it. Elon is doing a great job. We love Elon, don’t we?" Trump said, adding, "He’s a character. He’s the only one who can get away with naming his son, X."

What is DOGE? DOGE, led by Elon Musk and created by Donald Trump, aims to significantly reduce federal government costs by cutting spending and jobs.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” Musk said. “That’s what democracy is all about.”

Elon Musk's role in DOGE The role of Elon Musk under DOGE includes:

Look after cost-cutting measures and eliminate inefficiencies in government spending. 2. Review and help to remove federal regulations that don’t align with the administration’s priorities.

3. Automating government processes to enhance productivity.

4. Implementing workforce reductions and cancelling certain federal contracts to reduce expenditures.

Meanwhile, during the joint session Congress speech, Donald Trump said after less than two months back in power, he is "just getting started."