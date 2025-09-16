Video: Trump threatens ABC reporter over hate speech questions, snaps at Australian journalist on business dealings

US President Donald Trump threatened ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Tuesday (September 16) while answering questions about the administration’s threatened crackdown on so-called “hate speech” following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Karl asked Trump: “And what do you make Pam Bondi saying she’s going to go after hate speech? A lot of people, a lot of your allies say hate speech is free speech.”

And, Trump replied: “She’d probably go after people like you! Because you treat me so unfairly! It’s hate! You have a lot of hate in your heart!”

Karl pressed further, asking if it would be appropriate, to which Trump said: “Maybe they’ll come after ABC. Well, ABC paid me 16 million dollars recently for a form of hate speech, right? Your company paid me $16 million for a form of hate speech, so maybe they’ll have to go after you.”

Trump targets Australian reporter The exchange escalated when an Australian journalist questioned whether it was appropriate for a sitting President to maintain extensive business dealings.

Trump said: “Well, I’m really not. My kids are running the business. I’m here.”

He added pointedly: “In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me. You know your leader is coming over to see me very soon, and I’m going to tell them about you. You set a very bad tone.”

Trump then instructed the reporter to remain silent as he moved to the next question.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has drawn criticism for threatening action against individuals she described as engaging in “hate speech,” including those cheering Kirk’s assassination. The President’s remarks follow intense media scrutiny of both his administration’s approach to political speech and his personal business interests while in office.

