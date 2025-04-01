After Colombia crackdown, Donald Trump threatens Harvard with $9 billion grant loss over alleged ‘antisemitism’. Details

Following its crackdown on Colombia University for similar reasons, Donald Trump's government has now warned fellow Ivy League institution, Harvard University, of $9 billion in grants loss for alleged “antisemitism” on campus, according to a Reuters report.

The United States Departments of Education, Health and Human Services and the US General Services Administration in a written statement on March 31, said that they were reviewing at least $255.6 million worth contracts between Harvard and its affiliates; besides $8.7 billion worth of multi-year grant committments, the report added.

Donald Trump Alleges Antisemitism on Campus The total grants and contracts at stake are worth $9 billion, with the Trump administration's reason for the pressure being action against alleged antisemitism on the Harvard campus.

The report noted that this comes as the Trump administration seeks to pressure the policies of American universities, and supporters are cheering the “long-needed” check on what they call “far-left extremism” on US college campuses. Meanwhile, critics have raised the alarm over draconian over-reach that impact the right to speech and academic freedoms, the report said.

In a written statement, Harvard President Alan Garber said that “if this funding is stopped, it will halt life-saving research and imperil important scientific research and innovation.”

He did add that antisemitism is “present on our campus” and that he himself has experienced it, and the university is enacting reforms but still has “much work to do”. Garber also said that Harvard will work with the government's antisemitism task force on addressing the matter.

Culture War: Donald Trump Cracks Down on American Universities The focus on Harvard comes after the Trump administration this month canceled $400 million in federal funding for fellow Ivy League school Columbia University. It was the epicenter of anti-Israel protests that broke out on college campuses following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack inside Israel, and Israel's subsequent incursion in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the administration conflates their criticism of U.S. ally Israel's assault on Gaza with antisemitism and their support for Palestinian rights as sympathy for Hamas.

The university's interim president announced over the weekend that she was stepping down after an outcry by some students and faculty over what they characterized as the school's acquiescence to the federal demands.

In addition to targeting funds, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks and are working to deport them.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration suspended $175 million in funding to the University of Pennsylvania, another Ivy League school, over its transgender sports policies.

The Department of Education this month sent a letter to 60 universities - including Harvard - warning that it could bring enforcement actions against them under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act if they failed to protect Jewish students on their campuses. It said antisemitic "eruptions" have disrupted life at elite schools around the country for a year. Advertisement

"Harvard's failure to protect students on campus from antisemitic discrimination - all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry - has put its reputation in serious jeopardy," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus."

Harvard and other elite universities came into the crosshairs of conservatives in late 2023, when the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology appeared before a congressional committee looking into a rise in antisemitism on campuses.

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay, along with the other school leaders, declined to give a definitive "yes" or "no" answer when asked if calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools' codes of conduct regarding bullying and harassment, saying they had to balance it against free-speech protections. Advertisement

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias since the start of Israel's war in Gaza. The Trump administration has not yet announced any specific steps to tackle bias against Muslims and Arabs.

(With input from Reuters)