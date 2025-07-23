Donald Trump threatens Jimmy Kimmel, Fallon: 5 viral videos where the late-night hosts trolled the US President | Watch

US President Donald Trump has criticised late-night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon on Truth Social. His comments come after CBS’ cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Trump has claimed Kimmel would be the next to lose his show, then Fallon.

Advertisement

“Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” Trump wrote on social media.

The US president has called them “untalented” and blamed them for ruining “great television”. Colbert’s show will run through the end of the current season. It is scheduled to air its final episode in May 2026.

Do Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon troll Donald Trump? Yes, both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon regularly make fun of Donald Trump on their late-night shows.

Kimmel uses sharp jokes and satire. He talks about Trump’s speeches, tweets, interviews and even his family. Trump is one of Kimmel’s top targets.

Fallon also jokes about Trump, but his style is softer. He mainly does funny impressions and songs. During the US elections, Fallon made him a regular part of his show.

Advertisement

Check these 5 videos when Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump separately in their shows.

Donald Trump’s first 100 days On April 30, 2025, Kimmel mocked Trump by sharing a poll calling him a “dangerous dictator”. He reviewed Trump’s first 100 days: “It falls between F and U.”

Kimmel sarcastically listed Trump administration accomplishments, such as border wall construction, creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve, dropping paper straw bans, and eliminating the penny.

Advertisement

Trump’s Congressional address Jimmy Kimmel trolled Trump’s speech and joked about the US president’s big claims, like making English the national language and giving tax cuts to the rich.

Kimmel mocked Trump’s low approval ratings and economic troubles. He added humour by making fun of Trump’s odd ideas, like an executive order for transgender mice.

Advertisement

Is Donald Trump a time traveller? In a recurring satirical segment, Kimmel speculated that Trump was “more than he seems”. He humorously analysed Trump-related conspiracy theories and oddities.

Kimmel humorously referenced a medieval church with an ugly sculpture resembling Trump. He also talked about a painting from 1770 showing a figure looking like Trump with tiny hands.

Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon’s mock interviews with Trump Jimmy Fallon did a funny fake “interview” with a Trump lookalike. He joked about Trump’s fight with Elon Musk. The sketch showed how Trump quickly went from praising Musk to insulting him, like a bad breakup.

Fallon also trolled Trump’s Tesla use, “Apparently, Trump is considering getting rid of the Tesla that he bought a few months ago…although that’s the same feeling every Tesla owner has.”

Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon’s musical parody Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Donald Trump’s anger over a portrait at Colorado’s Capitol. Trump called it “truly the worst”. “He looks like he headbutted a beehive,” Fallon joked at the portrait. “Like he’s hiding two eggs in his cheeks.”

The show also included a funny song about Trump’s hectic schedule. “Education: Don’t need that. Just give kids a new iPad,” said one of the lines.